Investigation Into Correctional Industrial Facility Roof Fire

The roof of an industrial building at the Correctional Industrial Facility caught fire on Wednesday night. The alarm came in at about 7:40 PM. Fishers Fire Department sent a ladder truck to assist, with other help from surrounding agencies. Staff and incarcerated people who were working inside the industrial facility got out safely. No one was injured. The building is not a housing unit. All units cleared the scene shortly after 9:00 PM.

The cause is under investigation.