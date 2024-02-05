Free Tax Prep Sponsored by Yorktown Kiwanis Club

Free tax prep services by VITA, sponsored by the Yorktown Kiwanis club is back. If your household earned $66,000 or less in 2023, you may qualify. Appointments are February 15th, February 29th, March 7th, March 19th, April 4th, and April 10th. Call 765-749-4354 – the meetings happen at Yorktown Town Hall.

It’s not enough if you wear your seat belt; everyone else in the vehicle better buckle up as well. Research found that, in the event of an accident, “unrestrained” occupants can essentially become human projectiles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System says the bottom line: If you’re buckled up in the front seat and somebody’s directly behind you in the rear seat, but they are not restrained, it increases your risk of death by about 20 percent.

Recently, the leader of the NCAA testified before a committee regarding Name, Image and Likeness, and 6th District Congressman Greg Pence had this question…

The NIL concept is far from agreed upon by all considered, and Congress has decided to get involved.

Lawn passes to 2024 shows at Ruoff Music Center go on sale this Friday. $239 lands you a spot in the lawn at each of the shows. In addition to the lawn spot, you get a fast lane entry into the concert and general admission parking. Shows Include:

HARDY (June 1)

Hootie & the Blowfish (June 8)

Tyler Childers (June 27)

Dave Matthews Band (June 28 & 29)

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 (July 5)

Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard (July 6)

Train & REO Speedwagon (July 10)

Niall Horan (July 13)

Earth Wind & Fire and Chicago (July 20)

LOSERVILLE 2024 with Limp Bizkit, BONES, & More (July 21)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (July 25)

Styx & Foreigner (July 26)

Alanis Morissette (July 27)

Thirty Seconds to Mars (August 9)

Creed (August 10)

The Doobie Brothers (August 17)

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff (August 25)

Sammy Hagar (August 30)

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper (August 31)

ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd (September 14)

More shows can be announced at a later date. As of now, there are no shows excluded from the 2024 lawn pass.

The average adult feels in good shape about nine times a month. Lack of sleep, heavy workloads, and a lack of exercise mean less than one-third of the year is spent feeling in tip-top condition, both mentally and physically. More than one third of adults even have whole months go by where they don’t have a single day of feeling ‘in top form’.

What’s next for former Muncie Police Department Officer Corey Posey? we reported first last week on the judge’s rejection of the plea deal – he now will have an April 8th date for resumption of the trial, could face up to 10 years in prison. He’s the fifth Muncie police officer in the federal government’s case for police brutality or attempting to cover it up. The remaining four former Muncie police officers have already pleaded guilty to charges and are currently in prison. Posey has another criminal case pending March 1st – for drunk driving after Kokomo police said he rear-ended another vehicle on US 31.

A legislative update is planned this Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Muncie, sponsored by the League of Women’s Voters. From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Community Room of Open Door Health Services at 333 South Madison Street Muncie, five legislators have been invited – we’ll share when we hear about who’s agreed to attend.

Woof Boom News Bits:

The RoomPlace to close its 6 Indianapolis-area locations.

And…

Lucy Rutter is the newest member of Pridemark Construction’s ‘Future Leaders of America’ Series on our MuncieJournal.com.

And…

Wendell Swartz, founder of Pizza King died on January 24th, he was 98.

And…

Penn State Outlasts Cardinals In Front of 2,513 at Worthen Arena – the BSU men’s volleyball team have two road matches this week.

AND…

PINK STEAK NIGHT at The Elwood Elks in Elwood on February 23rd. $5 from each dinner purchased will be donated to Breast Cancer Research.