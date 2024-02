Meridian Health Services is providing free dental exams for children ages 1-14 years on Monday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meridian Dental locations throughout Indiana. The event is called “Give Kids a Smile.” Meridian Dental locations include Ohio Avenue in Anderson, Main Street in Elwood and N. Western Ave and N. TIllotson Ave in Muncie.