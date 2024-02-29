Charges Face Daleville Man Accused Of Firing Gun At Police

A Daleville man who allegedly fired at least one gunshot at police officers is facing charges. The Star Press reports 48 year old
Trenton Wade Patterson is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement, and single counts of pointing a firearm and false informing, stemming from an incident February 15th.

Previous Post
Construction Along Tillotson Avenue Next Week
Next Post
Delaware County Election Board Finishes Hearing Candidacy Challenges

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom