A Daleville man who allegedly fired at least one gunshot at police officers is facing charges. The Star Press reports 48 year old
Trenton Wade Patterson is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement, and single counts of pointing a firearm and false informing, stemming from an incident February 15th.
Charges Face Daleville Man Accused Of Firing Gun At Police
