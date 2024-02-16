Brand named District 4 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Jordan Brand, who serves Delaware County, has been selected as the 2023 District 4 Officer of the Year. District 4 includes Howard, Tipton, Hamilton, Grant, Madison, Blackford, Delaware, Henry, Jay, Randolph, and Wayne counties.

Brand grew up in Delaware County and has served as a conservation officer since 2014. He attended Vincennes University majoring in conservation law enforcement. Upon graduation, Brand worked for the Ball State University Police Department for three years prior to being hired as a conservation officer. In addition to his duties as a field officer, he also serves as a K-9 handler with his K-9 partner Marley.

The district award puts Brand in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district winners. Brand previously won the Pitzer Award in 2019.The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.