130 Crashes in Indy over Snowy Weekend

130 crashes, one fatal Friday in the Indy area as that snow flew in here fast. As we reported first, Delaware County moved to a Travel Watch, but by just after midnight it was reduced to just an Advisory. Better temperatures coming this week.

We hear about fentanyl all the time. Why it’s so dangerous…

That’s Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner on WMUN last week. He added this advice…

Hear the full interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

We’ve heard from some business leaders that it’s for sale – but, is the now empty Muncie Inn required to be demolished?…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour on WMUN’s Delaware County Today last week. The southside hotel was ordered to be closed by city officials after numerous safety violations.

Two Indiana State Police cars were struck while troopers were investigating a crash on I-70 eastbound near the 84 mile marker. Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle West reported on social media that 10+ vehicles were collected in that wreck.

Today is President’s Day, nonessential government offices at the federal, state, county and city levels will be closed, and many public school districts will close though some will use as a make-up day.

Ball State recently announced their annual Top 100 Student List. President Mearns covered that last week on our WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show…

Hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

Prepping for the moment of Totality in Muncie April 8th – Marketing Director for Muncie Visitors Bureau Trenton Bush…

Bush also mentioned their glasses…

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show. Hear the full conversation on WMUNMuncie.com.

Speaking of the April 8th Total Eclipse, Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner says they are prepping, too….

Plan ahead. If you choose to stay in a hotel, be aware that most will sell out.

The Muncie Delaware County League of Women’s Voters has an Observer Corp – Linda Hanson…

Go to LWVMUNCIEDELAWARE.org to get involved.

All eyes on Wapahani boys basketball – update…

That’s sports guy Mark Foerster on WMUN Friday morning.

Woof Boom News Bits:

A survey found that about 4 percent of adults 30 and older bought themselves a Valentine’s Day gift last week, such as flowers, a dessert, some clothing, candy, a mug, etc.