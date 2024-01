The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a seventh-grade student at Jay County Junior-Senior High School for what it calls an invasive search. The Star Press reports the suit stems from an incident in which the 13 year old was removed from class “without any explanation” by Bradley Milliman, dean of students, and taken to the nurse’s office, where the nurse required the student to lift her shirt up, exposing her bra.