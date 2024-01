The Anderson City Council has extended the residential tax abatement program that was started in 1981 during the administration of former Mayor J. Mark Lawler. The Herald Bulletin reports the program provides a tax abatement of three years for the construction of new housing in subdivisions and six years for what is known as in-fill housing in existing neighborhoods. Last year the council approved 10 requests for residential tax abatements in the amount of $3.2 million.