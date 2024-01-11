Pair Appointed To Madison County Park And Recreation Board

The first two people have been named to serve on the new Madison County Park and Recreation Board. The Herald Bulletin reports Madison County Council voted to appoint Nancy Anderson to a two-year term and Tom Bannon to a four-year term.
Anderson is currently the director for the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation and Bannon is the chief foundation officer for Community Hospital Anderson.

