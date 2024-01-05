NYE Crash Fatal in Anderson

A Greenfield woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered in a three vehicle crash on New Years Eve in Anderson. Police say shortly after 6pm, the southbound SUV she was riding in, lost control near 9th Street and Scatterfield Road, lost control and struck two northbound vehicles. Multiple parties were injured but 90 year old Bertha Green was taken to a hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries. Anderson Police say the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765 648-6660.