I&M Preps for “Ice Storm”

Press release from I&M: “Preparing for Ice Storm.”

I&M is on alert and prepared to restore power if two rounds of precipitation expected today and Tuesday morning cause outages.

The current forecast calls for freezing rain this evening and continuing into Tuesday morning, when light-to-moderate icing is expected throughout much of I&M’s service territory. Levels of precipitation and temperatures will determine the extent of icing and whether the areas receive moderate or little ice.

I&M encourages the public to follow safety tips, including:

• Remember that the cold ground could result in icing to roads and sidewalks that may last longer than icing on power lines.

• Be aware of your surroundings such as ice forming on overhead wires, poles, roofs, trees and other structures. As temperatures rise, ice can fall, causing damage or injury.

• Use handrails on stairs and when going in and out of buildings.

• Watch for black ice, which is common during the early morning or after rain or snow melts and has the chance to refreeze. This can form on roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

• Before driving, clear your vehicle, windshield and rear and side windows and mirrors of ice.

• Prepare or check through your car’s emergency kit. This should include items like a heavy blanket, flashlight, jumper cables and road flares.

We encourage customers to stay up to date with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for outage and restoration updates.

I&M also encourages customers to use the I&M app to report outages and monitor your account at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App. Customers can enroll in text and email alerts at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.

Outage information is also available at IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap