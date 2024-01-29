Friday is National Wear Red Day

Friday is the 23rd annual National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. Wear Red Day is always the first Friday in February, which is American Heart Month.

By wearing red, we raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for 1 in 3 deaths. We also raise awareness that a majority of cardiac events may be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices.

Millions of people, including celebrities and media personalities across the country, will wear red in celebration of National Wear Red Day.

People can participate in Wear Red Day by:

Wearing something red

Taking two minutes to learn Hands-Only CPR at www.heart.org/handsonlycpr

Sharing the message on social media with #IndyGoesRed and #WearRedDay

Donating to life-saving research and education efforts at www.heart.org/WearRedDay

Key Facts:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and in Indiana

1 in 3 deaths are due to heart disease

Mortality rates have dropped more than 50 percent in the last 30 years thanks to research, medical developments and education.

A majority of cardiac events can be prevented by making healthy lifestyle choices.

#IndyGoesRed