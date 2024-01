The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a Muncie man’s attempted murder conviction and a resulting 35-year prison term. 40 year old Terence Walker was found guilty of attempted murder and was sentenced in July. The Star Press reports in his appeal, Walker contended the 35-year sentence was inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and his character. In a 3-0 opinion issued last week, the state appeals court disagreed with that assessment.