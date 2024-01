A former Muncie man was apprehended Wednesday night in Texas. According to the Star Press, 62 year old Doroteo Castillo Chavez had been arrested locally on Aug. 18, 2012, after he allegedly struck a 2-year-old girl with his car while driving drunk in the westside Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park, where both Chavez and the victim lived. He had failed to show up for a court hearing at that time and hadn’t been seen since in the area.