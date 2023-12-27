Yorktown Teen Cops Plea In Shooting Death

An 18-year-old Yorktown woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from another teen’s fatal shooting. According to the Star Press, Daisy Craft faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm. Craft — on Dec. 12, 2022 — fired a gunshot that sent a bullet into the heart of 17 year old Kayden Devon Lee at a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous Post
George And Frances Ball Foundation Grants Nearly $6 Million To Non Profits In 2023
Next Post
Former CATS Terminal In Anderson Destroyed By Fire

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom