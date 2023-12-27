Yorktown Teen Cops Plea In Shooting Death

An 18-year-old Yorktown woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from another teen’s fatal shooting. According to the Star Press, Daisy Craft faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm. Craft — on Dec. 12, 2022 — fired a gunshot that sent a bullet into the heart of 17 year old Kayden Devon Lee at a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.