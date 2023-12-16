DATE: December 16, 2023

ISP Investigates Two Vehicle Fiery

Crash on I-69 in Steuben County

(Steuben County, IN)- At approximately 5:30pm yesterday evening, Troopers from Fort Wayne Post & Toll Road Post, along with numerous first responders from Steuben County, responded to a fiery two vehicle crash on I-69 (355.9 mile marker) under the overpass bridge for the eastbound lanes that lead to the I-80/90 Toll plaza.

Arriving on scene they found two semi-tractor/trailers in the northbound lanes of I-69, one with the trailer fully engulfed in flames, and the other with heavy damage the tractor cab, with that driver entrapped and injured. Fire crews from the Fremont Fire Department had to pull double duty, as they worked to both extinguish the trailer fire, while also working to extract the driver from the other semi.

Trooper George Youpel assumed the crash investigation. According to Trooper Youpel’s preliminary investigation, Bakhodir Tursunov, 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer traveling northbound on I-69 near at the 355.9 mile marker when he experienced a medical emergency and had to pull his vehicle over to the right shoulder of I-69, directly under the eastbound lanes of the I-80/90 Toll Road overpass.

After Tursunov pulled his semi over to the shoulder, a white 2020 International semi-tractor/trailer driven by Jovan Brookshire, 44, of Fort Wayne failed to move over for Tursunov’s vehicle. Brookshire’s semi crashed into the rear of Tursunov’s trailer. After impact the rear of Tursunov’s semi-trailer caught fire. Brookshire’s heavily damaged semi-tractor came to rest in the right lane of travel with Brookshire injured and trapped inside.

Fire crews would eventually extricate Brookshire from the wreckage. He was found to have serious but non-life-threatening injury to his face and legs. He was transported from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital by ambulance.

The flames from the fully engulfed semi-trailer spread up to the overpass structure, requiring troopers to shut down all eastbound traffic on the Toll Road entrance ramp temporarily. There was heavy smoke damage to the overpass bridge structure, but an inspection conducted by INDOT engineering staff found the overall structure to be intact and safe for vehicular travel.

Northbound I-69 lanes of travel were completely shut down for approximately six hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Trooper Youpel’s report states that Brookshire was cited for two infractions, which allege that he was following too close and that he failed to move over for a disabled vehicle displaying flashing hazard/warning lights.

As required by law, both drivers cooperated with the investigation and submitted to chemical testing, which is required by Indiana state law for all drivers involved in a crash involving serious bodily injury.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is nothing further to release at this time.

Trooper Youpel was assisted during this investigation by troopers from the Fort Wayne and Toll Road Post(s), the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County EMA, INDOT, Toll Road Maintenance, IDEM, the Steuben County Health Department, and Bill’s Professional Towing Service.

*All persons named in this release suspected of have committed an alleged civil or criminal violation are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sergeant Brian Walker, Public Information Officer, ISP.