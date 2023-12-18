Two AHA Administrators Out

Two administrators with the Anderson Housing Authority terminated their employment with the agency last week. Deputy director Mary Randol had her employment with the agency terminated by mutual consent. Also, maintenance supervisor Robert Hamer, who was on administrative leave without pay, resigned from his position. Hamer was charged on Dec. 6 by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis on a charge of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.

Previous Post
Sale Of Bingham Square Under Consideration
Next Post
Event Helps Anderson Families In Need

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom