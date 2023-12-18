Two administrators with the Anderson Housing Authority terminated their employment with the agency last week. Deputy director Mary Randol had her employment with the agency terminated by mutual consent. Also, maintenance supervisor Robert Hamer, who was on administrative leave without pay, resigned from his position. Hamer was charged on Dec. 6 by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis on a charge of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.
Two AHA Administrators Out
