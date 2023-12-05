The Herald Bulletin Home Delivery Changes

The Herald Bulletin, a Madison County focused newspaper, the publication announced that beginning in January, the print version will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, and will no longer delivered by contracted carriers. The paper cites labor challenges and gas prices among their reasons for the change. They also stated that they will switch to a Tuesday thru Saturday schedule as opposed to now having off days of Sunday and Tuesday. They stated that print subscribers will still received same day service.

