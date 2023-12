Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a Muncie man charged in connection with a shotgun slaying. According to the Star Press, 31 year old Brandon C. Hodge is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice. The Muncie man is accused of fatally shooting Robert Eugene “Trey” Scott III, 33 — near his home in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street — on Feb. 28, 2021.