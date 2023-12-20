State Representative talks Legalizing Marijuana

Legalizing marijuana in Indiana; here’s Democrat State Representative Sue Errington…

Does she think it will pass this Session…

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday. Hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

Peter Killeen reports on an Anderson Community Event from Sunday…

With just a few days left in its’ Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army of Muncie is receiving a much-needed boost to its annual fundraiser. Thanks to an anonymous Delaware County donor, every dollar put in a Red Kettle on December 22nd and 23rd will be doubled up to $5,000. The Salvation Army has seen an increase in need in Delaware County, with many people seeking assistance for utilities, rent, and food for their families. Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle this week will find bell ringers at Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, and the Muncie Mall near MCL from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. through Saturday. Supporters can also give easily from home by visiting the online Virtual Red Kettle for The Salvation Army of Muncie.

The Gun Violence Awareness efforts for Muncie area school kids will launch with two round table discussions: January 24th at United Methodist Church in Muncie from 6:00 to 8 P.M., and January 25th at Northside Middle School from 1:00 to 3:45 P.M.

State Representative Sue Errington has long been an advocate for gun control. Here’s Representative Errington on a reason why…

She talked yesterday on WMUN about a recent Muncie case where a gun was in the home, not secured when tragedy happened. When asked if the issue would come up in this legislative session…

The Hall Family in Hartford City won their December electric bill paid yesterday, after online voting decided the winner in WLBC’s Griswold Home Holiday Lighting Contest. Check out photos of the Hall Home as well as other entries on WLBC.com.

Peter Killeen reports on several developing stories out of Madison County…