Replacement Fire Station in Muncie Pushed Back to 2024

In Muncie, the notion of a replacement fire station was pushed back to 2024 for the new City Council, according to The Star Press.

Ridenour also added…

The final chances at free food help before Christmas from Second Harvest Food Bank is taking place soon. Tailgate Food Distribution events include:

Madison County: Tuesday, December 19th at 10:00 A.M. at Callaway Park (902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood).

Blackford County: Thursday, December 21st at 10:00 A.M. at the County Fairgrounds (409 E Park Ave, Hartford City).

There will be no Tailgate Distributions between December 22 and December 31. Distributions will resume in January.

You always learn things about your community at the Muncie on the Move breakfast…

Next one is February 7th, tickets from the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jud Fisher, president of the Ball Brothers Foundation, explains the importance of their school funding…

From WMUN's Delaware County Today Radio show, after their final round of funding was announced earlier this quarter.

The 2024 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities, was announced yesterday by the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce. The competition in Delaware County will inspire middle-schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions. The deadline for student essay submissions is January 8, 2024. For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and to submit your essay, Please visit the Muncie Chamber’s website.

Adams Street Chophouse opened this week, in the place that used to be Neely House. This new venture is owned and operated by the owners of Amazing Joe’s. Find out more on our sister publication, 765BusinessJournal.com.

It’s been a long time since the Muncie City Council had a member involved with negotiations for Police and Fire department contracts, says Mayor Dan Ridenour…

From yesterday's Delaware County Today radio show