Noblesville Bus Driver Saves Child

A bus driver in Noblesville saved a kid. Walt Edwards, who has been a bus driver for six months, told the child to stop when he saw a car coming towards the stop arm. The car was caught on camera, but the driver has not been apprehended. The driver, as well as any violator, could be fined up to $10,000 and have their license suspended for up to 90 days for their first offense, and up to a year for a second offense. Edwards told RTV6 that he doesn’t want credit for stopping the student.

There’s been one flu death this past week in Indiana, bringing the total this season up to six, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Flu activity here is now moderate. Flu season typically runs from October through May.

It took a Delaware County jury about 3 hours to convict Brandon C. Hodge in the death of Robert Scott III, among other charges. “Another violent felon has been taken off the streets.” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said after the verdicts were returned. Scott was killed in February of 2021.

Thursday was not a good day for a couple of nearby schools. Resource officers at New Castle High School detained two students in the school’s parking lot after receiving a report of a possible threat. The same day, Hagerstown sent an alert for Nettle Creek Schools, indicating that “several students were engaged in criminal activity at a site off our elementary and junior-senior high school campuses.” According to The Star Press.

The annual Geminid meteor shower will peak on the night of December 13th into the early morning of December 14th. This harmless shower can be seen starting at about 7 :00 P.M. locally when the constellation is low in the northeast. This is a must-see event, says Gary Boyle, called The Backyard Astronomer.

Twelve people gathered on what would have been Shelby Hall’s 19th birthday to protest conditions at the Madison County Jail. Hall died on November 11th while at the jail on a drug charge. The Indiana State Police is investigating her death. No one wanted to speak to the Herald Bulletin that day.

Taylor Men’s basketball surpassed one-hundred in the 26th-Annual Ivanhoe’s Silent Night game Friday. They cruised to a 103-65 victory in front of a raucous crowd of frenzied college students.

Westminster Village in Muncie had a Christmas announcement last week at Muncie on the Move…

Tyler Ewing from the Muncie elder care facility.

Madison County votes on E-cigarettes. Peter Killeen reports…

Woof Boom News Bits:

Today in 1816, Indiana became the 19th state to join the Union.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Indiana dropped last week compared with the week prior. This reported on by USA Today Thursday.

Ryan O’Neal, famous for his starring role in “Love Story” in the early 1970s, has died. The news was delivered by his son. He was 82.

Tomorrow in 2014, Author and cartoonist Norman Bridwell died at the age of 86. Bridwell was born in Kokomo, and he became famous for his series of books about Clifford, the Big Red Dog.