Madison County Prosecutor Receives Award

The Powell-Feller Award is the highest award presented by Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. Tuesday, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings became only the second Prosecutor from Madison County to ever receive that honor. In past years, the award has gone to other Prosecutors, Attorneys General, Supreme Court Justices and Governors. Cummings told Woofboom News that only two Indiana counties have ever had two Prosecutors to win the award, those being Marion County and Madison County. Former Prosecutor William Lawler was the previous recipient. Cummings has been a member of the Council since he was first elected in 1994.