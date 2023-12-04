Heroes Helping the Community

The first of two Christmas shopping events happened at Target last Saturday…

That’s Bruce Qualls from Muncie Crimestoppers talking about Heroes and Helpers. Qualls said about 145 kids will shop with the Heroes and Helpers this Saturday, too at Walmart South. Kids and families were paired up with Public safety officers and more, then were gifted with $100 or more for each kid to shop. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour was happy with his city police and fire staffers and so many more…

The annual Secret Families Muncie Christmas event also happened this weekend. The $185,000 spent Saturday marks $1.9 million spent serving Delaware County since inception, according to Ben Smith on social media.

An arrest in a recent shooting death. WLBC Reporter Bret Busby has the story…

St. Mary Catholic Church on New Jersey Street in Indy was vandalized. A statue of Saint Joseph used to stand at the entrance, along with newly remodeled stairs that were hit early Thursday morning, according to RTV6.

Santa arrives Thursday at Downtown Muncie’s Canan Commons. Here’s Cheryl Crowder on Delaware County Today last week…

Light up Downtown happens this Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Various media reports have been floating around about Head Football Coach Mike Neu, but WMUN’s Mark Forester had direct reporting after an interview last week with BSU Athletics Director Jeff Mitchell…

Two years remain on Neu’s contract.

How’s Pendleton doing? WLBC’s Bret Busby reports…

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) announced his nominations for U.S. Service Academy appointments on Friday. Applications from 150 high school students, out of which 77 were offered interviews, and 51 received a nomination from Senator Young. The nominations do not guarantee admission to a service academy, but is required in order to be considered. Some of those named include:

Conner Winchester, Cowan High School and Andrew Wolfe, Carmel High School / Ivy Tech Community College, nominated for United States Air Force Academy.

Nicholson Trout, Pendleton Heights High School, nominated for United States Military Academy.

Christian Wiegmann, Carmel High School, nominated for United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Sean Halvorsen, Noblesville High School, Jackson Nevil, Tipton High School, and Christine Hu, Carmel High School, nominated for United States Naval Academy.

Yesterday in 1968, American Actor Brendan Fraser, from such films as Encino Man, The Mummy franchise, and Gods and Monsters, was born in Indianapolis.

A goal of BSU Athletics Director Jeff Mitchell is to create a new position for wellness, well-being, and nutrition…

This interview from last week on WMUN’s Power Hour sports talk program.

Last Friday, we had simultaneous high school basketball games Live on Oldies 101, WMUN Radio, and on Woof Boom Radio TV…

Mark Foerster with the tech talk.