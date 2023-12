A guilty plea to attempted murder for a former Muncie man who fired gunshots at a 2019 party near the Ball State University campus that left one person dead and six others wounded. 24 year old Vashaun L. Harnett could face up to 40 years in prison, following an incident at a house on West Euclid Avenue on May 18, 2019, in which 20 year old Tyler Childers was killed.