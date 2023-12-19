Delaware County Sees Home Sale Prices Rise

Realtor.com has released new data for September that shows potential buyers and sellers in Delaware County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month’s median sale price of $168,750. The median home sold for $183,750, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 8.9% from August. Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 8.5% at $183,750 compared to $169,395.

Two shootings happened within an hour of each other in Indianapolis Sunday evening. They were separate incidents; The first happened around 6:30 P.M. Officers were called to an apartment building near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. IMPD had to force a door open to an apartment, and inside they found a man alive, but badly wounded. An hour later, officers were called to another shooting incident at an apartment on the west side near South Harding and West Morris Streets. IMPD urges you contact them if you have any information about either of the shootings.

You’ve probably noticed an uptick in the number of murals painted on the sides of Muncie buildings by local artists. One of the latest was painted by Eric Ward on the side of Tom Cherry Mufflers. His mural design is a throw-back to the days when Tom Cherry raced roadsters and provided engines and speed equipment to racers across the Midwest. That’s from an 8Twelve Coalition social media post.

The Star Press reports 52-year-old Mark Jason Boyer, of Greenfield, has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court 3 with unlawful surveillance, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail. Boyer is accused of placing a tracking device on a Henry County woman’s car. According to court documents, Knightstown police were told on December 2nd that a Apple Airtag device had been found attached to the frame of the woman’s vehicle. The device was determined to be registered to Boyer, her ex-boyfriend. The woman said she found it “weird” that Boyer had “mysteriously appeared at places she was,” including a local gym and a Fortville restaurant.

Scientific research finds an uptick in cardiac events during the winter holiday season. A study published in Circulation, the flagship journal of the American Heart Association, reported that more cardiac deaths occur on December 25th than on any other day of the year; the second largest number of cardiac deaths occurs on December 26th, and the third largest number occurs on January 1st.

If you are looking for something fun to do after Christmas, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will present 2 shows of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on December 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Showtimes are 3:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. Visit ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets. The Indianapolis ZOO will receive 50 cents of every ticket sold.

The date of the annual board meeting of the Delaware County Industrial Development Advisory Commission has been announced. The meetings will take place on January 11th, 2024. at 10:00 A.M. at the Innovation Connector- 1208 W. White River Blvd., Rm. 118, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Nordstrom Rack has announced plans to open a store in Noblesville next fall. The 25,000-square-foot store will be located in the Hamilton Town Center. The store will be the third Nordstrom location in central Indiana, joining the Nordstrom Rack store on East 82nd Street and the Nordstrom store in the Fashion Mall at Keystone. A Nordstrom store at Circle Centre Mall closed in 2011.

A release from the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana indicates a Muncie Man has been sentenced to 15 years in Federal Prison. 23-year-old Jesse Daniel Ross II plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In early 2023 DEA agents observed Ross selling a total of 1,000 fentanyl pills for $3,000. Ross admitted to selling “M30” labeled fentanyl pills to as many as four people per day.

Plainfield police are investigating after multiple were people found dead at a house located at 5878 Grevillea Lane, just south of US 40, near Moon and Miles roads. According to Deputy Police Chief Joe Aldridge, Police responded to a burglary call Monday morning and found at least 2 dead bodies. The investigation is ongoing.

In a strategic move to strengthen economic development across the region, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership (ECIRP) has undertaken comprehensive preparation for the upcoming READI 2.0 funding opportunity. Building on insights drawn from READI 1.0, ECIRP has diligently engaged stakeholders, conducted workshops, and refined its regional development plan to ensure a strong application for the next round of state funds. In 2021, East Central Indiana successfully secured $15 million to advance projects that contributed to the region’s economic vitality.

Snow squalls hit Muncie at around 11:15 A.M yesterday, bringing high winds and some accumulating snow. Snow is not expected to stick around and Christmas 2023 is likely to be a brown Christmas instead of a white one.

Indiana lawmakers are adamant that moving bills to help improve student literacy and bolster career readiness is high-priority in the upcoming legislative session. But their efforts could end up fruitless if the state can’t solve another issue plaguing schools: Hoosier kids aren’t showing up to the classroom. The latest Indiana data shows that about 40% of students statewide missed 10 or more school days last year, and nearly one in five were “chronically absent” for at least 18 days according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Open Door Health Services will be providing flu shots for free on Thursday December 21st from 1 to 5p.m. The free flu shots will be given at the Family Resource Center, 905 S. Walnut Street in Muncie. No appointment is needed and flu shots will be given to those 5 years of age and older.

Work has started at the downtown Anderson bus terminal for the opening of a new downtown restaurant that aims to open next year. Trust Your Butcher, which is located in downtown Muncie, is in the process of opening a second restaurant at the City of Anderson Transit Center. A post on Facebook said the restaurant will open in the spring. David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works said the restaurant will be located on the first floor on the south end of the bus terminal. The Herald Bulletin report says Trust Your Butcher opened in Muncie in 2018 and the company also owns Lahody Meats which opened in 2008.

The Center for Disease control suggests that if you are traveling for more than 4 hours and have been sitting still in a confined space, your chances of developing a blood clot increase. The CDC suggests you move your legs frequently to help prevent a clot while traveling by car, plane or bus.

BY5 of Muncie and Delaware County is giving free “safe sleep training” to all caregivers, parents, grandparents and foster parents. Classes will be available January through March. To register call 765-747-7732. Participants will receive a free Pack-n-play. Classes will be held at the Family Resource Center located at 905 South Walnut Street in Muncie. Don’t miss this opportunity to receive this important training that could save the life of your baby.

Approximately 12,000 Hoosier National Guard soldiers will no longer pay state income tax starting with their 2023 returns. In April, the Indiana legislature passed the military exemption bill, House Bill 1034, and on May 1st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed it into law. The tax exemption applies to all Hoosier Guardsmen, which includes traditional members, military technicians and full-time National Guard soldiers and airmen.

Former North Carolina and NBA center Eric Montross died Sunday at the age of 52 after undergoing cancer treatment that began in March. His death was announced by his family on Monday. Montross played at Lawrence High School, where he won a state championship in 1989. In a statement released through the University of North Carolina, his family expressed gratitude for the widespread support and love received during Montross’s battle, noting his determination and grace.

Tickets for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Rising Stars and All-Star Practice went on sale yesterday, the league announced. The NBA All-Star Celebrity game will be held on Friday, February 16th at Lucas Oil Stadium, and will include stars from the media, sports and entertainment. The game will begin at 7:00 P.M. The NBA Rising Stars game will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 16th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will feature the NBA’s top first- and second-year players. On Saturday, February 17th, the NBA All-Star Practice will be held at 11 A.M. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. NBA All-Star participants and coaches will take part in the practice. Tickets for the three events are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit NBAEvents.com .

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of families filed into the Anderson Impact Center to take part in the third annual Love Event hosted by The Gathering of the Queens. WRTV reports the event is a community effort to help families in need. On Sunday, they helped between 400 and 500 families. Executive Director Marilynn Collier says each month they’ve been helping about 1,300 families at their mobile food markets.

On this day in history, James Cameron’s Titanic, a motion picture drama about the doomed ocean liner starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, premiered. It later became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. A few of Cameron’s other films have just been released on Ultra High Resolution digital. Those films include a new transfer of his underwater epic, THE ABYSS and TRUE LIES starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. The ABYSS will be available in 4K UHD Blue Ray in early 2024.