Muncie police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in a Tuesday bank robbery at First Merchants Bank at 101 S. Country Club Road. According to the Star Press, 51 year old Rodney Lewis Conatser, of Muncie, was preliminarily charged with armed robbery and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug. His wife, 41 year old Amanda Nichole Conatser faces preliminary counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a narcotic drug.