125 Madison County kids and their families will have a brighter Christmas, thanks to the Madison County CopsNKids. The Anderson FOP Lodge has raised over $20,000 so far this year to take those kids Christmas shopping at Meijer. Organizer Kenny Davenport told us that each will be able to spend $150 and will also receive a stocking and a visit with Santa, a turkey and “fixins”, and a $25 gift card.