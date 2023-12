Their children’s frequents absences from school have resulted in felony charges against a Portland couple. According to the Star Press, 43 year old Ali R. Carreno and 35 year old Trista L. Carreno are charged with neglect of a dependent. One of their children had, as of Nov. 14th, 28 unexcused absences this school year, while another has had 35 unexcused absences.