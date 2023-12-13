The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce is launching the local 2024 National Civics Bee in Delaware County.
Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. The Star Press reports the opportunity extends to students in grades sixth, seventh and eighth, granting them a unique platform to demonstrate civics knowledge.
Chamber Recruiting Students For National Civics Bee
