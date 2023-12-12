Anderson Man Facing Drug Counts

Last week, the Anderson Police Department, the Madison County Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms conducted state search warrants at a residence in the 1700 block of Nelle Street. That led to the arrest of 33 year old Deonta Anderson who was arrested on multiple felony drug and firearm-related charges. Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said investigation is part of a more significant collaborative effort to reduce violent crime within Anderson. Anyone with information regarding this investigation can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Previous Post
Traffic Infraction Leads To Drug Counts Against Hartford City Man
Next Post
Alex Schools Looking To Beef Up Instruction Time

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom