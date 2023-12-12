Anderson Man Facing Drug Counts

Last week, the Anderson Police Department, the Madison County Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms conducted state search warrants at a residence in the 1700 block of Nelle Street. That led to the arrest of 33 year old Deonta Anderson who was arrested on multiple felony drug and firearm-related charges. Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said investigation is part of a more significant collaborative effort to reduce violent crime within Anderson. Anyone with information regarding this investigation can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).