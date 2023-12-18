$18 Million In Employer-Sponsored Child Care Grants Announced

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is awarding $18.1 million in employer-sponsored child care grants to 64 businesses, community groups and school corporations. Thirty large employers with 1,000 or more employees will receive up to $750,000 each. Twenty-five mid-sized employers with between 100 and 999 employees will receive up to $350,000. And nine small employers with between 20 and 99 employees will receive up to $50,000.

