A Muncie man who sold large quantities of fentanyl has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. The Star Press reports 23 year old Jesse Daniel Ross II pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to deliver 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl and possession of a firearm. In June, investigators found 3,000 fentanyl pills, more than $12,000 in cash and two loaded handguns in Ross’ residence.