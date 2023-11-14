Yorktown Student Sock Drive for Muncie Mission

Make a difference in Yorktown, Muncie and beyond…

That’s Steve Brown, AP Economics teacher at Yorktown High School on WMUN Radio last Friday. The drop off locations are ready for you – all Yorktown school offices, Town Offices, Yorktown Library, and even Muncie City Hall. The men’s white socks, crew length, sizes 6-12 will be delivered to the Muncie Mission on December 20.

Ball Brothers Foundation approved 36 grants totaling $5 million in its second and final round of grants for 2023. Two grants approved in this round are to advance vital trail projects. Hear all about the grants Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. on WMUN’s Delaware County Today with Judd Fisher as my guest.

Yesterday on WMUN’s All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe, Cameron Andry was the guest. Hear the replay now, and all past episodes, on WMUNmuncie.com – look for the 765 Channel in the upper left hand corner.

Open Door Health Services is one of many agencies that benefit from your support of United Way…

Jenni Marsh says giving is easy on HeartOfIndiana.org.

If you want to make a difference in your community, consider volunteering for the Muncie Community Schools. An example from Dr. K recently on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show…

Hopefully you are planning to attend one or both of the home football games for Ball State, Pres. Mearns remains proud of these student athletes…

2 p.m. kick this weekend and home next Saturday to end the season.

Sunday, at a surprise event in Royerton near Muncie, The Sagamore of the Wabash award was presented to Don Finnegan…

it’s an honorary award in the state of Indiana given by the Governor under their own criteria. Indiana State Rep JD Prescott read the document signed by Gov. Holcomb…

The award was first created by Governor Ralph F. Gates to compete with the Kentucky Colonel title, with the first two Sagamores being Robert A. Taft and Simeon Willis.

The Alexandria Eagles #1771 is hosting a comedy show, featuring comedian Brent Terhune. Proceeds from the event benefit the Diabetes Fund. The show is Friday, November 17th at 8:00 PM, at the Eagles Lodge (217 W. Cleveland Street) in Alexandria. Tickets are $20 per person or $25 per couple.