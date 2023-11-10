Voter Participation Down This Time Around In Madison County

The trend in Anderson city elections for the past four election cycles has been a steady decline in voter turnout. According to the Herald Bulletin, on Tuesday only 23% of the registered voters in Madison County cast ballots despite the fact that there were early voting opportunities throughout the county. A total of 8,370 ballots were cast in the mayor’s race.
Four years ago the turnout was 28% in the county and a total of 10,438 ballots were cast in the race.

Previous Post
Yorktown Volunteer Firefighter Charged With Impersonating Police Officer
Next Post
Local Communities Receive Community Crossing Matching Grants

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom