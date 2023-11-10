The trend in Anderson city elections for the past four election cycles has been a steady decline in voter turnout. According to the Herald Bulletin, on Tuesday only 23% of the registered voters in Madison County cast ballots despite the fact that there were early voting opportunities throughout the county. A total of 8,370 ballots were cast in the mayor’s race.
Four years ago the turnout was 28% in the county and a total of 10,438 ballots were cast in the race.
Voter Participation Down This Time Around In Madison County
