A Dunkirk man and woman have been accused of selling heroin and meth out of their Mount Auburn Street home. The Star Press reports 51 year old Aaron D. Baker and 43 year old Lizabeth A. Denney are charged dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in meth, Level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison. A search of the residence turned up heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia.