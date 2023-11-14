The Madison County Plan Commission has approved a proposed solar ordinance with a favorable recommendation to the Madison County Commissioners. According to the Herald Bulletin, the Plan Commission conducted a public hearing in which most people spoke in favor of the new ordinance that puts conditions on the development of large-scale solar energy facilities.
The Madison County Commissioners have to vote for final approval.
Solar Ordinance Gains Favor With Madison County Plan Commission
The Madison County Plan Commission has approved a proposed solar ordinance with a favorable recommendation to the Madison County Commissioners. According to the Herald Bulletin, the Plan Commission conducted a public hearing in which most people spoke in favor of the new ordinance that puts conditions on the development of large-scale solar energy facilities.