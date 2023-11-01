Senator sounds off on local Radio – Indiana Sen. Todd Young is concerned about our boarder security in the wake of the attack on Israel

from the new Tony Katz Today Radio show on WMUN Monday.

Encouraging words for Muncie from Carlton Mayers, facilitator for a new effort to stop gun violence

this effort is being directed toward school aged kids, and more will be released soon. The Muncie NAACP and more are leading the charge.

WLBC seeks good news and good business news to share, and an effort in Muncie was started about a year ago – Ryan Kramer, about the name of the building

It’s near McDonald’s in Tillotson. Hear the entire interview on the 765BusinessJournal.com Channel of WMUNmuncie.com right now.

It’s the Delta Eagles on the road this Friday in the next round of the football playoffs, on WMUN Radio: FM, AM, free stream and smart speaker.

Posey plea deal – Muncie cop Corey Posey has agreed to plead guilty to false reporting. RTV6 says he filed a guilty plea on Monday, October 30, and had faced up to 20 years in prison, if the judge agrees, he would serve one year probation including three months of home detention.

The effects for student athletes when there’s a midweek football game – BSU head coach Mike Neu

From last week’s Power Hour on WMUN – the Radio station to hear all BSU games – pregame 6 p.m. tonight.

WHAT A WIN MEANS: The Cardinals will rise to 3-6 and win their first road game of the season. It’s #MAC-tion Midweek Play Wednesday Night at Bowling Green (7 p.m.) – 6 p.m. pregame on WMUN Radio.

Al Holdren and his family started it 19 years ago, and he explains what Secret Families Christmas Muncie is all about

Fundraising efforts are in fill swing, hear that entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.