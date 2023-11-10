Red Kettle Campaign Kicks off Saturday

The Muncie Red Kettle Kick off is Saturday. Center Court Muncie Mall tomorrow.

Suzanne Clem, VP of Community Engagement for Open Door Health Services was on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday talking about Open Enrollment…

Lasts through January 15, and there’s help through the Heart Of Indiana United Way. Listen to the entire segment on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

Veterans Day 2023 is Saturday, Nov. 11. A list of discounts is updated by the VA with a link on our Local News Page now. These Veterans Day and year-round discounts, free meals and other programs are in appreciation of their service. Offers are subject to change and may not be available in all locations. Verify with the organization offering. https://news.va.gov/125193/2023-veterans-day-discounts-free-meals/?utm_source=middle&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=VetResources&utm_id=06NOV2023

The Indianapolis Colts are headed to Germany this week, but Indy’s head coach says the team needs to stay focused on the mission. 8:30 a.m. on the regular Radio channels, and due to coverage the Grace Church service on WMUN will start at 8 a.m.

According to experts, decorating for Christmas early may make you happier. Some experts say decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement, so putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement.

While I had Ball State Pres, Mearns on WMUN Radio this week I asked for an update on fundraising…

Called Our Call to Beneficence, it’s their loftiest goal yet…

Win, and stay in: Delta football hosts Indianapolis Chatard tonight on WMUN – 6:30 p.m. pregame with Jared Boomer and Rob Risher – FM, AM, free stream and Alexa.

Tomorrow in Muncie, two Veteran’s Day ceremonies….

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from his weekly social media community update…

Leading by example – the Science of Reading is a new curriculum being instituted at schools, and Muncie Community Schools are being observed for their best practices…

Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski on WMUN this week – hear that entire interview this weekend on several of our Radio stations.

His plans to commemorate Veterans Day – 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence will be in the Columbus IN area…

Tomorrow is the actual day, but some events are happening today.

A study found that when immigrants first arrive in the U.S., they have a healthy, diverse group of gut bacteria. But once they settle into life in America, their gut bacteria become less diverse and begin looking like everyone else’s.