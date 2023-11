A teacher at a New Castle daycare facility is accused of battering a young student there. 39 year old Kara Christine Kriesel of New Castle, was charged with battery on a person less than 14 years old, for an incident at Agape Learning Center, 3200 S. 14th St. The mother of the child said when she discussed the incident with school officials, she was told Kriesel had been given a two-day suspension.