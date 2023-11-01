Middletown Police Say Meth Found In Child’s Trick Or Treat Bag

Police in Middletown indicate meth was found Tuesday night in a child’s trick-or-treat bag. According to the Star Press,
“A parent found a small pill in a trick-or-treat bag and brought it to the police station,” officers posted on the Middletown Police Department’s Facebook page, and the pill tested positive for methamphetamine.

Previous Post
Prime Trust Financial FCU And Muncie FCU Merging
Next Post
Walmart Re-Grand Opening In Muncie

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom