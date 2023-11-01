Police in Middletown indicate meth was found Tuesday night in a child’s trick-or-treat bag. According to the Star Press,
“A parent found a small pill in a trick-or-treat bag and brought it to the police station,” officers posted on the Middletown Police Department’s Facebook page, and the pill tested positive for methamphetamine.
Middletown Police Say Meth Found In Child’s Trick Or Treat Bag
