Lower Levy For Daleville Property Owners

Property owners in Daleville will have a lighter load — the tax levy imposed by Daleville Community Schools has decreased.
According to the Herald Bulletin, property owners will be paying $1.1064 for every $100 of assessed value in 2024, a nearly six cent decrease from 2023. Residents with a home assessed at $100,000 will pay about $60 less in 2024.

