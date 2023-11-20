A planned 120-unit apartment complex on Kilgore Avenue received approval for state tax credit financing last week. The Star Press reports, in addition, 10% of the cost of development for the $27 million project will come from the city.
Kilgore Place, will be located next to Silver Birch Apartments, an assisted-living community at 2500 W Kilgore Ave.
Kilgore Avenue Development Gets State Tax Credit Approval
