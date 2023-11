The Sagamore of the Wabash award was presented to Don Finnegan today (11/12/23) at a ceremony at the Amvets Post 12 in Muncie, Indiana. The entire presentation’s audio was captured by Woof Boom Radio Director of News Operations, Steve Lindell. We interviewed several dignitaries in attendance after the event:

Rep. J.D. Prescott

Sen. Scott Alexander

Judge Donald C. Gillespie

Don Finnegan

FULL CEREMONY HERE