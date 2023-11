The Enchanted Luminaria Walk is happening at Minnetrista on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, from 5–9 p.m. Entry to the event is free. MuncieJournal.com reports guests can enjoy hot chocolate and Minnetrista apple cider, winter craft kits, abundant photo ops, food from Minnetrista Catering and a selection of local food trucks, and more in celebration of the season.