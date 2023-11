The Sagamore of the Wabash award was presented to Don Finnegan on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at a ceremony held at the Amvets Post 12 in Muncie, Indiana. In 1945, Indiana Governor Ralph Gates created the Sagamore of the Wabash as Indiana’s highest recognition for distinguished Hoosiers. You can hear audio of the event at MuncieJournal.com.