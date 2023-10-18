Statehouse Rally in Indy Today

Indy rally today for a reason you might not be aware of – At the Indiana Statehouse today, she called it a rally related to feminine hygiene products – Sue Errington

The Democrat House District 34 State Rep was on WMUN Radio yesterday. She said the legislation has come up before, but thinks it has a shot at passage in the upcoming short session.

Hillcroft Services if the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month, as they ready for their Nov. 17 Thanksgiving Appreciation Lunch at the Muncie Horizon Convention Center. Hillcroft.org to register by Nov. 1.

Mitch Issacs from Shaffer Leadership Academy was the guest earlier this week on WMUN’s All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe

Alexandria home on Oldies 101 Sports, and Muncie Central home on WMUN – this Friday’s Sectional football plans on FM, AM, free streams, and smart speaker, too.

Randolph Eastern School Corporation was selected as a Semifinalist for a $1 million Yass Prize, hoping to build on its nursing and other credential programs. All 33 selected this week get $200,000 as they compete for the grand prize, and make their final pitch at the end of November. In addition to the grand prize, 8 finalists, who will each receive $500,000 will be announced December 13, in New York City.

Time flies – State Rep Sue Errington was on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday

John Foster, a 30-year veteran of the Ball State University Police Department, has been promoted by the University as its new assistant vice president for public safety and chief of police. Chief Foster, whose new assignment began Monday, succeeds James Duckham, who served as director of public safety and chief of police from 2014 until his retirement on Aug. 30.

Whenever there is a catastrophe of any kind, scammers and fraudsters will try to take advantage of people who want to help. In the past few years, AI systems have made it more difficult to tell real links and websites from fake ones. Eugene Spafford, the executive director emeritus at Purdue recommends going directly to a charity’s website rather than clicking on a link sent through social media or email. Online resources such as CharityWatch and Charity Navigator can help people find and donate to trusted charities safely.

The 28th Feed My Sheep Muncie Thanksgiving meal planning is starting soon with the food drive portion – here’s Jennine Ferrer

Food drive starts Oct. 23. Northside Middle School for in person dining, plus deliveries of groceries to those that register.

In business for 83 years, with the same family ownership, they are one of 27 oldest, operational skating rinks in the US. Gibson’s in Muncie.