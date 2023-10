Muncie Women of Color (MWOC) invites prospective members to join Muncie’s newest membership-based community organization. According to MuncieJournal.com, prospective female members who identify as Black, Indigenous, and/or as a woman of color are invited to attend an informational meeting on Thursday, October 19, at 5:30 pm at the Muncie downtown YWCA, 310 E. Charles S