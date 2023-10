A police probe into a Muncie man’s fatal overdose has resulted in a local woman’s arrest for obstruction of justice. According to the Star Press, 37 year old Jennifer Marie Benavides’s 42 year old boyfriend died in her mobile home north of Muncie on the early morning of Aug. 13. Authorities said “multiple drugs” — including fentanyl and Xanax — were found at the scene, along with drug paraphernalia.