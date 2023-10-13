Muncie Chamber To Honor Members

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce will honor its members for their impact on our community at their 129th Annual Meeting & Dinner on Thursday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Horizon Convention Center. The awards include:
Spirit of Small Business Award, Community Impact Award, Economic Impact Award, Young Professional of the Year Award
and New Member of the Year Award.

