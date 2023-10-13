The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce will honor its members for their impact on our community at their 129th Annual Meeting & Dinner on Thursday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Horizon Convention Center. The awards include:
Spirit of Small Business Award, Community Impact Award, Economic Impact Award, Young Professional of the Year Award
and New Member of the Year Award.
Muncie Chamber To Honor Members
The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce will honor its members for their impact on our community at their 129th Annual Meeting & Dinner on Thursday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Horizon Convention Center. The awards include: